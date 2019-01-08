Home Cities Kochi

Let there be light!

The workshop, which would take place on January 12 from 10 am to 4 pm, is held at Hotel Anugraha, Vyttila.

The previous candle making workshop

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Candle making is art. A distinct one at that. Moulding wax to our liking and creating figures can leave one exuberant at the final product. Over the years, candles of various shapes, sizes and scents from supermarkets, and online brands have dominated our homes. Kochi has taken a step further. Ben Joe, of Ellora Candles, is conducting a candle workshop which would let you learn the art of candle making.

The workshop, which would take place on January 12 from 10 am to 4 pm, is held at Hotel Anugraha, Vyttila. The session comprises both, theoretical and practical parts. “The workshop is designed for beginners and those interested in start-ups. Participants will learn about the different types of waxes available, the fragrances, moulds, measuring correct quantities of waxes and the various techniques they can use,” said Ben.

The session also includes a demonstration of 12 different candle-making techniques along with expertise in candle decorations and packaging. Participants will be provided with starter kits which consist of wax, colours, moulds, wicks and a user guide to enable them to recreate candles at home.  
The workshop has a registration fee of C4,000 with 10 limited seats. Participants can take home their candle creations. Ben has been conducting candle making workshops since 2014 and is the sole trainer at the sessions. Ellora Candles, run by her team and herself, specialises in customised candles for special events. The industry is based in Vypin, Kochi.

For further details, contact 9447430452.

