‘New-generation architects should pledge to conserve Vaastu and traditions’

The first Convocation Ceremony of the Asian School of Architecture and Design Innovation (ASADI) was held at the campus on Monday.

Published: 08th January 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan with the students of the first batch after the convocation ceremony held at Asian School of Architecture and Design Innovation on Monday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The first Convocation Ceremony of the Asian School of Architecture and Design Innovation (ASADI) was held at the campus on Monday. Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan was the chief guest at the event. Ten students of the first batch were awarded degrees during the ceremony. 

The Governor said that new-generation architects must pledge to protect and conserve the nation’s traditional heritage and culture. “India’s new generation of budding architects should pledge to protect and conserve our country’s ancient science of Vaastu and traditions. The heritage village of Aranmula is admired for his architects and beauty. More such heritage village must come up in the state,” he said. 

T P Sreenivasan, former diplomat and ambassador, said architects are those who put art into practicality. “Such talents must be recognised and appreciated. They see everything differently with their eyes and no structure or home will look alike anywhere. That is their talent,” said  Sreenivasan. 

He also added that convocations are becoming very rare in colleges and universities. “Nowadays convocations are becoming a rare sight, even though it might not be something big for the organisers, it will a very special and memorable day for the students who are passing out,” he said. Among the speakers were P K Harikumar, Syndicate Member, M G University and Chandrika Devi, Thripunithura Municipal Chairperson.  

