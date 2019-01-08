Proactive policing helped maintain law and order

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While violence marred other districts in the last couple of days following the hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi, Kochi city and Ernakulam district, in general, were comparatively peaceful.

It was nothing but proactive measures taken by the local police which resulted in Ernakulam remaining relatively incident-free during hartal.

The moment hartal call was made, the local police swung into action and took 46 persons into preventive custody in Ernakulam while it was just 25 preventive arrests in Malappuram, nine in Kasargod, 20 in Kottayam and 13 in Kozhikode.Kochi Range Inspector General Vijay Sakhare said strict directive was given to all police stations in Ernakulam to take the identified troublemakers into preventive custody.

“Kochi being the commercial hub of the state, police have to be extra vigilant to ensure the law and order situation is under control. We ensured that anyone who resorted to violence was nabbed immediately and put behind the bars. The number of arrests in Ernakulam in the last couple of days was also high compared to other districts,” Sakhare said preventive arrest is one of the most efficient methods to deal with political violence.

“There are a set of people in each political organisation for resorting to violence on streets during the protests called by the respective political party. We have prepared a specific list of such troublemakers after various levels of inquiry. This helps us take the troublemakers in preventive custody to contain violence,” the officers said.

As per the data, 83 cases were registered in Ernakulam and 644 people were arrested in the last couple of days in connection with hartal-related violence. “Immediate arrest of the troublemakers is must to give a strong message that those resorting to violence will not be spared. This will also act as a deterrent,” he said.Of the 644 people arrested so far in Ernakulam, 122 have been remanded in judicial custody while 522 people got bail.

