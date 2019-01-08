Road sinks along Kaloor-Lissie stretch

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The stretch of road situated along the Kochi Metro corridor, especially the areas paved with interlocking tiles, has developed undulations posing a threat to motorists. It is the two-wheeler riders who are most at risk on account of this. While in some of the places, the areas near the Metro pillars have become elevated, in some other places depressions have formed.

Those passing through Kaloor- Ernakulam North stretch experience a roller coaster ride on account of the undulations. The ongoing culvert work near the PVS Hospital has further narrowed down the stretch, adding to the woes of the public. Absence of sidewalk is another major issue here, with the pedestrians forced to hobble at times to avoid being hit by the passing vehicles.

The work on the road and the culvert has been entrusted with the PWD. However, the officers seem least bothered about the hardships caused to the public due to the road’s sinking and broken tiles. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officers said the uneven roads will not have any impact on the Metro pillars.