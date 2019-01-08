Rs 15 crore project to avoid flooding at Kochi Airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Learning from the mid-August floods when its premises were inundated leading to a shutdown, the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has initiated proceedings for projects worth `15-crore to prevent flooding of its premises and the neighbourhood in future.The projects envisage constructing two bridges over the ‘Chengalthodu’ canal, widening of diversionary channels and formation of a regulator-cum-bridge.

CIAL has initiated the tender process for the project that includes constructing a second diversionary channel at Chengalthodu, at the northern part of the runway. This will reduce the water flow entering the airport’s premises as it will be linked to the ‘Manjali Thodu’. The width and depth of the diversionary canal south of the runaway would be increased to streamline water flow in the area.

In the north, CIAL will construct two bridges over Chengalthodu canal at M P Varkey Road and Chengalthodu Road, which will allow the residents of Thuravumkara to stay connected with the rest of the city in case of flooding. To regulate the inflow of water entering the canal from the Periyar, CIAL will construct a regulator-cum-bride at the initiation points of the Chengalthodu canal.

Vinnetha Dileep, Angamaly Municipality councillor, said the proposed projects are a start in the right direction. “There are about 15 projects that need to be operational to make the area free of flooding. This includes five bridges. Under the leadership of the District Collector, we will come up with a definite road map in the next few weeks to make the area free of water logging,” she said.

The Chengalthodu canal had seen an unprecedented rise in its water level during the floods, which led to inundation in the airport premises and rendered it non-operational for 15 days and led to damage amounting to `336 crore.

The locals have long alleged the embankment wall put up by CIAL was blocking the natural flow of the canal, causing frequent flooding in nearby areas where about 250 families reside. The August floods saw the CIAL wall being breached by strong water currents, resulting in a waterlogged runway and terminals.