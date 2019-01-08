Sharan’s encyclopedia of bodybuilding

Home Cities Kochi

KOCHI: For Sharan Kumar, fitness is a part of his life and exercising, his way of living. He developed a passion for fitness from the age of 14 when his mother took him to a nearby gym to learn the basics of fitness training. “It was my mother who introduced me to the world of health and fitness. It runs in our blood, my uncle used to be a fitness enthusiast too. I took fitness training seriously after reading a book by Arnold Schwarzenegger. I can say I have read the same more than a hundred times,” said Sharan.

In 2010 he developed a new passion for kettlebells and later researched on the same to acquire more knowledge about the use of kettlebells. Under the tutelage of the kettlebell champ- Guinness world record holder Sergey Rachinskiy, he became proficient in the same category. According to Sharan, kettlebells are a good pick if one wants core strengthening. It is an intense full body training which helps to reduce fat and strengthen muscles at the same time. In 2013 Sharan represented India in the Asian Kettlebell Championship in the category Body Weight 90+ Kg (20 kg Kettlebell Snatch) held in Singapore and won gold for the same.

According to Sharan, health and strength are inter-related and inseparable. “Whatever exercise routine you follow, it should include strength enhancement activities that improve health and agility. I strongly believe that ageing could also be controlled up to an extent through proper fitness techniques,” informed Sharan.
In 2014 he introduced a customised fitness training program called ‘WAVE’- Wild Athletic Varied Endurance. The program aims at triggering the metabolic system by using a variety of cardio  equipment.

The 30-minute sessions include creative challenges that motivate oneself to lose weight. He also added boosting one’s metabolic rates results in higher calorie burn rates which can help promote weight loss.
While talking about the need for a routine fitness plan he pointed out that prolonged fitness hours will do more harm than benefit. “Your body has the ability to understand your requirement, it just has to be stimulated in alternate intervals. Prolonged gym hours might not burn your fat, but a well structured 30 minutes workout plan will show immediate and coherent results,” said Sharan. In 2018, his dream came true when he built a gym that has all the upgraded equipment required for fitness training. “My wife has named the gym ‘MAD SHARK - Motivated Amped Up Driven - Sharan Kumar and also Shark’ because I am a Piscean,” said Sharan.

According to Sharan, people should eat whatever they want to eat. “You should not keep a diet plan, have food, sleep whenever you feel like, exercise and live in the moment,” said Sharan.

