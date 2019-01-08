Striking hard

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The two-day national strike has come as a bitter blow to small-scale traders in the city, who are

already reeling under frequent hartals. In the seven days since the beginning of 2019, the state has already seen one hartal and two strikes, taking the number of unofficial holidays to three. Ironically, this is the year that has been widely anticipated as ‘the year of no hartal’.

As traders, teachers and people belonging to all walks of life voice their dissent, every hartal leaves a trail of debt for small-scale traders in the city. Express talks to a few of them about how much they suffer each hartal day.

Hotels

Small-scale hotels in the city spend up to H8,000 a day for setting up their menu. On a daily basis, they get an income of around H 28,000. However, with salary and other expenses combined, the profit is very little. “On days we shut down, we still have to pay employees. One strike day takes away a lot of business. This time, we have decided to keep the shops open because the trend has to be discouraged,” said Nazeer of Tiffin Box, a small hotel. A hotel owner rues how he had to loan an amount of H40,000 to get over the loss he suffered after he had to shut his shop during floods for five days.

Bakers

Though packaged products last longer, its the sale of freshly-made snacks, cakes and juice that brings in money. For a small-scale baker, a hartal day would cause a loss of around H15,000 along with the wage of the worker.

Parlours and saloons

Anita (name changed) gets a business of H25,000 to 30,000 every day. She runs a successful parlour and saloon in the city. “I have seven staff members. Even on a non-working day, I have to paying them. I have decided to stay open because, in the end, it is a business with investments and I have to make both ends meet,” she said.

Small jewellers

Small jewellers, who sell gold and silver ornaments, suffer a lot when hartal strikes. “Even on a normal day, we have a very little sale. Given that, a day shut down is harsh on us and brings a loss of about H 10,000,” said Vijayan, a jewellery owner.