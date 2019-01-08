Home Cities Kochi

Studies under siege

We are just in the second week of January 2019, but, to date, the schools have been forced to declare two uncharted holidays due to hartals and strikes.

Published: 08th January 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: We are just in the second week of January 2019, but, to date, the schools have been forced to declare two uncharted holidays due to hartals and strikes. The year 2018, which could be safely called the ‘year of hartals’, saw over 97 shutdowns declared by all and sundry. This combined with the official holidays and festivals had cut into precious academic days leaving the students and teachers struggling to finish the portions. It seems the trend is getting carried over this year too leaving students, teachers and parents a worried lot.

“The months of January and February are very crucial for the students. These are the months they spend completing their lessons and doing revisions for the final examinations. But, I don’t think we will be able to achieve this if the hartals and strikes force the schools to declare holidays,” said Lakshmi Ramachandran, mentor, Global Public School.

She said though there had been talks to conduct classes during hartals, the schools can’t go ahead with it if the safety of the students is not guaranteed by the authorities concerned.“The CBSE management association had sent letters to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister regarding this. However, we are yet to hear anything. We can conduct classes but what about the safety of the students when they commute to the school?” she asked.

As far as mitigating the effect of strikes and hartals in the coming academic year, she said, “It will be good if some steps are taken to exempt educational institutions from strikes. However, the move should come from the government side. If no steps are taken, we will have to resort to starting the classes by curtailing the summer holidays.” However, all this will affect the performance of our students, she added.

Jaya Sabin, principal, Greets Public School said, “Since the schools are forced to rush through the portions, the quality of education is also going down. Our students are competing with those from other parts of the country, but frequent hartals have put a leash on academic progress.”

According to Anusha K, a parent, they dread the tone indicating the arrival of a text message. “The children are the ones who suffer the most. Rushing them through portions that are meant to be taught in a stipulated period of time is not justice. It is doubtful whether they are grasping any fact or concept. The end result is that when it comes to competing in the entrance examinations, our kids lose out,” she said.
“Frequent holidays might not affect the kids studying in lower classes. But in the case of those in classes from VII to XII, the loss of academic days affect them very much. We hope the CBSE schools and the government comes up with steps to mitigate this problem,” said Shan K S.Meanwhile, the office bearers of Kerala CBSE Management Association were not available for comments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp