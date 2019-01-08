Studies under siege

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: We are just in the second week of January 2019, but, to date, the schools have been forced to declare two uncharted holidays due to hartals and strikes. The year 2018, which could be safely called the ‘year of hartals’, saw over 97 shutdowns declared by all and sundry. This combined with the official holidays and festivals had cut into precious academic days leaving the students and teachers struggling to finish the portions. It seems the trend is getting carried over this year too leaving students, teachers and parents a worried lot.

“The months of January and February are very crucial for the students. These are the months they spend completing their lessons and doing revisions for the final examinations. But, I don’t think we will be able to achieve this if the hartals and strikes force the schools to declare holidays,” said Lakshmi Ramachandran, mentor, Global Public School.

She said though there had been talks to conduct classes during hartals, the schools can’t go ahead with it if the safety of the students is not guaranteed by the authorities concerned.“The CBSE management association had sent letters to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister regarding this. However, we are yet to hear anything. We can conduct classes but what about the safety of the students when they commute to the school?” she asked.

As far as mitigating the effect of strikes and hartals in the coming academic year, she said, “It will be good if some steps are taken to exempt educational institutions from strikes. However, the move should come from the government side. If no steps are taken, we will have to resort to starting the classes by curtailing the summer holidays.” However, all this will affect the performance of our students, she added.

Jaya Sabin, principal, Greets Public School said, “Since the schools are forced to rush through the portions, the quality of education is also going down. Our students are competing with those from other parts of the country, but frequent hartals have put a leash on academic progress.”

According to Anusha K, a parent, they dread the tone indicating the arrival of a text message. “The children are the ones who suffer the most. Rushing them through portions that are meant to be taught in a stipulated period of time is not justice. It is doubtful whether they are grasping any fact or concept. The end result is that when it comes to competing in the entrance examinations, our kids lose out,” she said.

“Frequent holidays might not affect the kids studying in lower classes. But in the case of those in classes from VII to XII, the loss of academic days affect them very much. We hope the CBSE schools and the government comes up with steps to mitigate this problem,” said Shan K S.Meanwhile, the office bearers of Kerala CBSE Management Association were not available for comments.