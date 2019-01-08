Suhail Hat-trick helps MES Beat guruvayurappan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MES College, Mampad, Malappuram beat Zamorin’s Sree Guruvayurappan College, Kozhikode 4-2 in the TNIE GOAL inter-college football tournament organised by The New Indian Express and played at the Maharaja’s College Ground on Monday.The start of the day was Suhail of MES who struck the first hat-trick of GOAL 2019.

MES College started strong with good build up play. All their attacks were coming down the middle. Vishnu Varma and Mohammed Farhan were dictating play in the middle. However, Zamorin’s kept their shape and managed to withstand the early pressure from the Malappuram side. But MES College managed to wear down the Zamorin’s defence.

The first goal came from a brilliant solo run in the 10th minute. MES attacker Suhail won the ball near the centre-half circle. He knocked the ball forward and chased it all the way into the penalty box. Suhail chipped the ball over the charging Zamorin’s goalkeeper S Anwar to hand MES the lead.

Six minutes later, they doubled their lead. Mohammed Favas found himself in space outside the box and he curled the ball into the top corner.

At the other end, Zamorin kept creating chances of their own. Ali Akbar missed a sitter but Sahal Abdul managed to fend off two defenders to beat MES College keeper Suhaib in the 40th minute.

However, MES College managed to extend their two-goal cushion with Suhail producing another clinical finish just a minute later. At the half-time, MES was leading 3-1.The second half was an evenly contested affair. Zamorin’s made some substitutions that were attack minded and it helped them have more cutting edge up front.They managed to pull one back in the 77th minute. However, Suhail settled matters with an 88th minute penalty.

Result: MES College Mampad, Malappuram 4 (Suhail 10’, 41’, 88’, M Favas 16’) bt Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College, Kozhikode 2 (Sahal 40’, Abdul Sathar 77’)