Take care of your prostate with regular check-ups

Dr K P Poulose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Antony (name changed) aged 84, a retired professor came to me with the complaint of a nocturnal frequency of urination without any hesitancy or incontinence. His hypertension and high cholesterol were under control. He did have similar symptoms two years back and was diagnosed to have benign prostate hypertrophy (BPH) for which some drugs were taken for complete relief.

He stopped the drug after one year without consulting the doctor. There is no history of body pain or loss of weight or loss of appetite. In view of the previous history of BPH, an ultrasound examination was immediately ordered which detected a minimally enlarged prostate. Since it is mandatory to estimate serum PSA (prostate specific antigen) on any patient with BPH especially in elders, the same was ordered and was found to be high. Further investigations like MRI, bone scan and prostatic biopsy confirmed the diagnosis of adenocarcinoma of the prostate with widespread bony metastases.

The prostate gland weighing about 20 gram lying inferior to the urinary bladder is an important organ of the male reproductive system. It is the prostate fluid which nourishes and protects the sperms and the prostatic muscles play a significant role in ejaculation. The organ is frequently neglected until men develop urinary symptoms (blood in the urine or urinary obstruction) so that the gland continues to grow in size with age and in some the gland becomes cancerous.

BPH is generally considered as a disease without complications. However, all these patients should have a yearly estimation of PSA to rule out the malignant transformation. PSA may be elevated in BPH also, however, the level of PSA will continue to rise in case of prostate cancer even after treatment for BPH. Prostate cancer is the ninth leading cancer in males, according to a survey conducted in RCC Thiruvananthapuram and 2566 prostate cancer patients were registered in the last 30 years (1982 to 2012) and which accounts to patients per year. Of all the cancer patients reported in RCC in 2011, only 3.3% were prostate cancers.

In the USA, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men and the second leading cause of death while in countries like Malaysia, it is the fifth common cancer affecting men. The overall survival is very good – around 100% in patients with localised prostate cancer (confined to the prostate gland only), however, only 78% of patients are diagnosed at this stage in the USA. On the contrary, the five-year survival rate is only 30% in patients with metastatic disease to bone, lung or liver.

Treatment includes surgery, orchidectomy (removal of testes) if there is metastasis, hormonal treatment (medical Orchidectomy), local external beam radiation (EBRT) (to the prostate or bone metastatic site), chemotherapy and radionuclide therapy. The common agent (radionuclide or radioisotope) is Lutetium 177 (Lu PSMA – prostate-specific membrane antigen), but this agent is available only in a few centres in India.

Besides pain-relieving drugs, human monoclonal antibodies such as denosumab introduced recently have been found to be useful in the management of bone pain due to skeletal metastasis. Other radioactive compounds like Radium -223, Strontium 89 and Samarium 153 are also used for bone pain alleviation.

All patients with BPH should have an assessment of serum PSA at least yearly and the medicines prescribed should not be stopped without consulting the doctor even if the patients are asymptomatic. If the PSA is high in any patient with BPH, immediate consultation with the urologist is mandatory.

Dr K P Poulose is the Principal Consultant in Medicine and Head of the Department, SUT Hospital, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram. (The views expressed by the author are his own).