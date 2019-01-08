Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Two youths held with ganja

The police officers seized 8gm of ganja from them. However, they were released after their parents were summoned.

Published: 08th January 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

marijuana, weed, cannabis, ganja

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Munambam police arrested two youths for possessing ganja. Ajay Krishna, 19 and Vishnu, 18, both natives of Cherai, were the arrested. The duo landed in the police net when the sleuths conducted a night patrolling on Nelson Mandela Road, Cherai. The police officers seized 8gm of ganja from them. However, they were released after their parents were summoned.

Officers said they will intensify patrolling in the area. Meanwhile, the police formed a WhatsApp group, ‘Munambam Police Kaval’, by adding representatives of residents associations, SC-ST monitoring committee, Kadalora Jagratha Samithi and Youth Club. The public can inform the issues of drug abuse via this group.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ganja Munambam police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp