Kochi: Two youths held with ganja

KOCHI: The Munambam police arrested two youths for possessing ganja. Ajay Krishna, 19 and Vishnu, 18, both natives of Cherai, were the arrested. The duo landed in the police net when the sleuths conducted a night patrolling on Nelson Mandela Road, Cherai. The police officers seized 8gm of ganja from them. However, they were released after their parents were summoned.

Officers said they will intensify patrolling in the area. Meanwhile, the police formed a WhatsApp group, ‘Munambam Police Kaval’, by adding representatives of residents associations, SC-ST monitoring committee, Kadalora Jagratha Samithi and Youth Club. The public can inform the issues of drug abuse via this group.