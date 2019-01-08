Valathakadu vies to be the next Kumbalangi

Princy Alexander By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A few kilometres away from the bustling city lies the Valathakadu island, a small hamlet in Nettoor municipality. And if all goes well, the village, with a population of 45 families, may soon find itself among the Responsible Tourism Villages in the district, second only to Kumbalangi.

Tourism joint director K P Nandakumar said the project, which was mooted by MLA Swaraj, was under the consideration of the Tourism Department. "We are studying the possibilities of the location and are convinced about its potential to be on the tourism map. We are yet to prepare a Detailed Project Report, but will do it at the earliest," he said.

According to him, the plan is to promote the beauty of the village which is nestled in the Vembanad lake. "The people have a quaint way of life and live untouched by the city. There are hardly any roads or big infrastructure. Their main source of livelihood is mussel and shrimp farming. The 45 families own boats and are connected to the island.

The aim of the project is to help boost the livelihood of the villagers. Some of the houses can be converted into homestays which will draw more tourists," Nandakumar said. Divakaran, a local committee CPM member said the move was welcome. "Several builders have eyed this island for constructing big-budget housing properties. This poses a huge risk to our natural environment. Raising Valathakadu into a model tourism village will help keep the traditions of the place alive," he said.

Protests galore

Though the islanders are happy about the recognition, they believe the authorities are yet to open their eyes to their woes. "We have been demanding a bridge which will connect our island to the mainland. The tourism project will receive a boost only if our issues are addressed. There is a proposal to build a bridge but it is yet to materialise. Soil testing is completed. We hope the project is undertaken at the earliest," he said. A Primary Health Centre facility is available, but is insufficient during an emergency, he said.

Allegations

The villagers allege that the speed boats deployed to ferry the islanders recently were damaging the mussel and shrimp population in the area. "The speed boats are posing a threat to our farming. We staged a protest a few days ago. We will continue our protests," they said.