Home Cities Kochi

Valathakadu vies to be the next Kumbalangi

A few kilometres away from the bustling city lies the Valathakadu island, a small hamlet in Nettoor municipality.

Published: 08th January 2019 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Princy Alexander
Express News Service

KOCHI: A few kilometres away from the bustling city lies the Valathakadu island, a small hamlet in Nettoor municipality. And if all goes well, the village, with a population of 45 families, may soon find itself among the Responsible Tourism Villages in the district, second only to Kumbalangi.

Tourism joint director K P Nandakumar said the project, which was mooted by MLA Swaraj, was under the consideration of the Tourism Department. "We are studying the possibilities of the location and are convinced about its potential to be on the tourism map. We are yet to prepare a Detailed Project Report, but will do it at the earliest," he said.

According to him, the plan is to promote the beauty of the village which is nestled in the Vembanad lake. "The people have a quaint way of life and live untouched by the city. There are hardly any roads or big infrastructure. Their main source of livelihood is mussel and shrimp farming. The 45 families own boats and are connected to the island.

The aim of the project is to help boost the livelihood of the villagers. Some of the houses can be converted into homestays which will draw more tourists," Nandakumar said.  Divakaran, a local committee CPM member said the move was welcome. "Several builders have eyed this island for constructing big-budget housing properties. This poses a huge risk to our natural environment. Raising Valathakadu into a model tourism village will help keep the traditions of the place alive," he said.

Protests galore
Though the islanders are happy about the recognition, they believe the authorities are yet to open their eyes to their woes. "We have been demanding a bridge which will connect our island to the mainland. The tourism project will receive a boost only if our issues are addressed. There is a proposal to build a bridge but it is yet to materialise. Soil testing is completed. We hope the project is undertaken at the earliest," he said.  A Primary Health Centre facility is available, but is insufficient during an emergency, he said. 

Allegations
The villagers allege that the speed boats deployed to ferry the islanders recently were damaging the mussel and shrimp population in the area. "The speed boats are posing a threat to our farming. We staged a protest a few days ago. We will continue our protests," they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp