‘Water Temple’ sees steady ‘pilgrim’ flow at Biennale

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The latest edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale has installations which are thought-provoking or easy on the eyes; even the one where you can cook! However, there is one installation which has caught the eye of children and adults alike. Named ‘Water Temple’, the interactive installation in Aspinwall House, lets any visitor use simple paraphernalia to create unique murals.

Conceived and presented by Chinese artist Song Dong, the installation’s workspace is set amid greenery and has floors made of acrylic mirrors. Inside, paintbrushes have been kept in water pots of different sizes and shapes. All the visitors need to do is dip the brush in water and move it along the translucent wall whichever way they feel, for as long as they want.

Simple as it is, the ‘Water Temple’ is witnessing a busy stream of ‘pilgrims’, pleasantly jostling for space and busily adding to the images which keep vanishing after a short period. Each visitor gets immersed in the activity with child-like enthusiasm. This weekend, Germany nationals Wanda and Eric Theobald were among them. “We noticed kids and adults engrossed in the animated artwork alike inside the structure and got curious. Water paintings on glass! This is exhilarating, we thought,” said Eric. “Forget about trying it, simply watching it is beautiful,” he said.

Teenagers Adil Gafoor and Lijo Varghese from Kerala are also thrilled. “We spent quite a long time here,” Adil said.Song Dong, too, strives to present a philosophical point beyond just fun. “It is about the ‘inherent impermanence’ of the world,” says the 53-year-old resident of Beijing.