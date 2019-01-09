Anti-hartal sentiment grows as Kochi faces another shutdown

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With trade unions declaring a two-day nationwide strike starting yesterday, life came to a standstill yet again. Reeling from the after-effects of the hartal that took place on January 4, various sectors in the state expressed displeasure over frequent strikes. However, hotels, shops, and a few online taxis across the state have taken the stance on 2019 as the 'anti-hartal' year to heart. In comparison to previous hartals, restaurants and shops have opened their doors to the public despite the disruption of public transport.

Hotels and Restaurants

Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) state general secretary, G Jayapal confirmed only 50 per cent of hotels in the state being open. "Hotels and restaurants near bus stands and tourism places have taken a decision to remain closed as public transport services have been halted. The rest are open, including those on the Sabarimala routes and until now, have functioned without disruption," he said. Despite 50 per cent of the hotels being open, 30 per cent of them would incur losses, he added.

"Yet we decided to open our respective restaurants for the sake of our employees and their security. Most of them are migrants. They have no source of daily income if their working spaces are closed. Therefore, regardless of the loss that hotels might face, they have opened on a hartal day," he said.

KHRA state vice president C J Charley echoed a similar sentiment. "Since it's a bandh, lesser customers are expected. People prefer staying at home. Most hotels in the city are open. For years we have suffered repercussions of the hartal. The hotel industry is one of the most affected industries during a hartal," he said.



Online Taxis

With the compliance of online taxi drivers with the bandh, commuters have mostly stayed away from the city. For the ones who didn't have a choice, independent taxis came to the rescue. "We are in complete support of the hartal. Nevertheless, ten per cent of the online taxis will be undertaking trips on these days. They are not part of any union and are mostly part-time drivers," said Jackson, president of Kerala Online Taxi Drivers Union. Jackson cited complaints and fines as reasons for the decision. "During a surge, there is always a hike in price.

This triggers travellers to register complaints with the company. In such cases, drivers are responsible for the fines; not the parent company. Which explains why drivers chose to disrupt their services," he added.Lady luck has shone on such independent taxi drivers. With a decrease in online taxis, the existing cabs have had more rides.

"Usually I get about four rides before 12 pm. Today, it stands at 14. Most trips are to houses to visit relatives as it's a hartal and everyone would be home," said a taxi driver.

Food delivery services too noted an increase in demand.