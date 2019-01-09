Arpo Arthavam's next meet this weekend

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the state is burning in the Sabarimala woman entry issue, the 'Arpo Arthavam' (Hurray, Menses) campaign is set to celebrate and assert gender equality in the heart of the city on January 12 and 13.While the campaign gained traction in the background of the Sabarimala verdict, 'Arpo Arthavam' has evolved into something beyond just that.

"We have come to realise that menstruation is a discriminatory factor in many aspects across the state. Hence, this is a long-lasting campaign because this discrimination has been conditioned into the minds of people, especially women. The campaign does not end with the Sabarimala issue," says Maya Krishnan, lawyer and general convenor of the campaign.

The organisers of the campaign have planned a slew of activities on both days at Marine Drive. On Saturday, an 'Arthava Rally' will be held at 3 pm. The rally will be addressed by filmmaker Pa Ranjith. On Sunday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address the gathering at noon. On both days, a science exhibition 'Arthava Shareeram', curated by Dr Ajith Kumar, will be organised. Personalities including Punnala Sreekumar, Indira Jaisingh, Kousalya and Shakti, Annie Raja and C K Janu will also speak.

The campaign will also see performances by Casteless Collective, Kovan and Oorali.Maya said the campaign aims to open discussions on gender equality in educational institutions, political parties and workplace.