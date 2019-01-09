Discovering oneself

Home Cities Kochi

Published: 09th January 2019 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘My heart, previously a congregation of muscles, is now an opulent installation of art. I sentence you to death, which my art shall now execute.’ Lines from Minaxi Sajeev’s ‘One Woman Island’, a collection of poems, speaks about the territories of self through critiques, recollections,  revelations, affirmations and gives the message to love oneself first and better. While the poet plays with emotions, she makes sure it is delivered with intimacy and from real-life experiences which helps the reader to relate to the same effortlessly. 

According to Minaxi, ‘One Woman Island’ gave her a sense of belonging which is closest to the concept of home. “I was introduced to myself when I moved out of India; Most of the poems in the book were born in various parks, in Sheffield and in Geneva,” said Minaxi. 

‘Granddaughters of the Witches They Could Not Burn’, the last poem in the book limned a strong grandmother, who managed finance to earn food for the family and is yet called a witch and a wretch regardless of the efforts she put for survival through resistance. Through ‘A Static High’, the poet speaks about the woman who flawlessly handles various roles in her life.

Minaxi says that ‘There is a high in being a woman, a woman who wields a pen and a ladle with the same love’. In the end, with her poised and empowering words, she enlightens readers saying that a woman’s mind could be set to plot a clean murder or to nurture life. 

Minaxi Sajeev completed her Masters in Public Relations from Sheffield, UK. She currently heads the corporate communications in a hospital chain and plans to continue writing. 

Title    :  One WOman Island
Author    :  Minaxi Sajeev
Publisher    : Rubric Publishing
Price    :  C 300

