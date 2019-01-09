Following a fragrant trail

Princy Alexander By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Some smells leave a trail. Others give you memories and trigger some sense of the past. Manan Gandhi’s line of Bombay Perfumery is different in its making and unique, lending you a feel of the contemporary with the essence of luxury. The Mumbai-based perfumer-cum-entrepreneur who was in Kochi recently for a perfume-making workshop says he is only happy to cater to the more young and experimental crowd who are very conscious about what they choose and wear.

“We have a huge market of traditional perfumery fragrances in the country. What we lack are luxury brands and have for long been depending on big-label perfumes arriving from Europe and the US. I wanted to change the concept which is why I brought out a new line which would address a luxury need in the country,” says Manan, whose wide range includes the Chai Musk, Calicut, Madurai Talkies, Seven Islands among others.

Growing up in a family that has been in the perfume business for years, Manan is not new to enticing smells and was already an expert in picking up good fragrances even before he completed his university education. It was only natural for him to follow his father’s trade and soon he took off to France, the world’s capital of perfume. There he had the unique opportunity to meet a few among the biggest names in the perfume industry.



“It helped me learn and unlearn a lot of ideas associated with perfumery. Being in Paris brought me in touch with some of the most exotic fragrances that are sold across the world. Here, I was able to sharpen my senses,” he said. He soon founded an essential oil company, sourcing and selling essential oils from all over the world. “But I felt that was not enough. I knew I wanted to come back and settle in Mumbai where I could launch my own line of products. Thus was born the Bombay Perfumery,” he said.

Manan’s perfumes are made of the most myriad of smells and are concocted from among 1,000 ingredients. The base, he says, is always very rooted in India. “My aim was to package the perfumes created from the many fragrances of our country and brand it into a luxury that can be sold across the world,” says Manan.

The perfumes are manufactured in Grasse in France and are available online. He personally participates in the making of the perfumes, Manan says. The starting price of most of the perfumes is Rs 4,000.

“Our fragrances represent a lot of ethnic smells from the country and are infused with contemporary aromas. We have spices including cardamom, peppermint, black pepper, ginger and nutmeg. The others include jasmine, cuberose and many other essential oils,” he said.



Workshop in Kochi

The workshop organised at the Pepper House in Fort Kochi was aimed at imparting knowledge of perfume making to the participants. According to Manan, there was a good turn out and it was quite interesting to see many youngsters, with no perfume-making background, show a passion for the trade. “The feedback was very good and it was exciting to see people interested in the perfume business,” he said.