General strike: For a change, shops, hotels remain open

KOCHI: It was altogether a different experience for Keralites as day one of the 48-hour-long general strike called by trade unions passed off by and large peacefully in the state on Tuesday. Contrary to earlier days when general strikes of this nature used to bring the state to a complete standstill evoking a hartal feel, Tuesday’s general strike witnessed shops, private offices and hotels functioning smoothly in all main cities and towns in the state.

Except for a couple of stray incidents where the strike supporters blocked vehicles in the morning, normal life wasn’t hit that badly after the police intervened to disperse the supporters. Kannur was the only district in the state where the strike had a paralysing effect with a majority of the traders downing shutters expressing solidarity with the general strike.

Thanks to the decision taken by the trade unions in Kerala that they won’t force any shops to down shutters or prevent private vehicles from plying. The decision to mellow down the rigid stance was taken following widespread public resentment against the non-stop hartals in Kerala which have badly affected the state’s development and brought misery to the life of people.

However, the public transport system and government offices where the unions had a major stake were affected. KSRTC and private buses stayed off the road while a section of autorickshaw drivers plied their vehicles in various parts of the state.

Though trains were blocked at different railway stations, including Thiruvananthapuram in the morning, services resumed in the afternoon. In Kasargod, where hartals and strikes usually turn violent, the situation was peaceful. Assistant Superintendent of Police Shilpa Devaiah said, “No untoward incident was reported. The supporters of the strike did not block traffic and private vehicles hit the road without fear of being stoned,” she said.

Only in Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district a section of trade union workers resorted to forceful closure of shops.A minor scuffle took place after the traders said they would not shut the shops as demanded by the protesters. However, the police removed the agitators allowing the shops to function.

Four held for blocking CPT employees

Kochi: The Harbour Police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly stopping employees and vehicles entering Cochin Port Trust compound as part of the 48-hour general strike called by trade unions. The police have also registered cases against 10 others in this regard. According to the police, the protesters staged a sit-in near the level cross gate and demanded employees of CPT to keep off from the workplace. They were also blocking motorists. Even though the police team initially warned them to restrain from blocking the employees, they resorted to arrest and removed the protesters. The case was registered under IPC Sections 282 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in the prosecution of common object). All four were released on bail.