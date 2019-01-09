Goon attack:Two more held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kunnathunad police on Tuesday arrested two more persons in connection with the goon attacks that occurred at a beer parlour near Kizhakkambalam the other day. The arrested were Eldho Kuriakose, of Murivilangu, and Syam Sundar, of Chemmalappady.According to the police, the arrested attacked Anilkumar on Sunday with weapons, following an earlier verbal spat between them on November 24.Anilkumar, who was seriously injured in the attack, is undergoing treatment at a hospital here.The police earlier arrested two accused, Manu and Sanu. The arrested were produced before Kolenchery court and remanded.