JACAH lauds joint action against strike

Joint Action Council Against Hartal (JACAH) lauded the joint action against strike.

Published: 09th January 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Joint Action Council Against Hartal (JACAH) lauded the joint action against strike. They have been working hard towards equipping and encouraging people to open their shops and do regular business on hartal days. Given that strikes have also taken the line of hartals/general strike, the fact that numerous shops opened on the day can be counted as success, it said in a statement.

The council said, “In Kochi, shops in most places opened without any problem. It seems the political parties also felt this new public trend against hartal and announced forceful closure of establishments will not be taken up. Following this great success of the movement against hartal, we hope all the shops will be open on Wednesday too.”

“Every time a general strike or hartal is called, whether it is national or state-sponsored, Kerala shuts down fully, including public transport. Better Kochi Response Group and TiE took the initiative to organise a group under the name Joint Action Council Against Hartal. Simultaneously, the merchants chamber organised a meeting with all commercial organisations, transport agencies, etc. Similarly, tourism-related organisations met separately and about 28 groups were present. Tourism, which is highly affected by strikes, was all against hartal,” said the council in the statement.

