Man stabbed to death by home nurse

A 34-year old man was stabbed to death by his home nurse near Palarivattom in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 06:24 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 34-year old man was stabbed to death by his home nurse near Palarivattom in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Thobiyaz, 34, of Pallissery road near Palarivattom. The Palarivattom police have arrested Lawrence, 54, a native of Thrissur, in connection with the case.

According to the police, the accused was working as a home nurse at the deceased’s home for looking after his mother. Thobiyaz has the habit of taking drugs and he had fights with everyone in the house, including the accused, the police said.

“The deceased had issues with the home nurse in the past. During that night, the accused was trying to stop Thobiyaz who was drunk and violent. The heated conversation between the accused and deceased somehow led to the incident as he stabbed Thobiyaz with a kitchen knife,” a senior police official said. The police said he might have committed the crime to save himself from any physical harm.

The mother immediately called her daughter to alert the police. Though the victim was rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to injuries at around 2 am. The police then took the accused, who was still at the house, into custody. The police said verbal and physical clashes were a daily incident in the house. The deceased was earlier accused of substance abuse, the police said.

