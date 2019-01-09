Nightlife in Kochi still a dream

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though a bustling mega city with all the trappings of a metropolis, Kochi's nightlife is anything but. If things remain as in the present, the status quo is likely to continue. Though the Corporation and Kerala Merchants' Chamber of Commerce had signed an MoU on 'Upkeep and Maintenance of Broadway' nearly three years ago, no commendable progress has been made so far. It is the lackadaisical attitude on the part of the civic body which has held up the project.

Other than erecting ornamental lamp posts with lamp shade and constructing a drainage network at the site, the Corporation has done precious little in implementing the project. As part of promoting nightlife, multilevel parking, surveillance cameras, branded food kiosks, seating and parking facilities along the stretch had been mooted. Also, the five-star restaurants and branded shops which were to be set up will function till 1 am.

"The Corporation has failed to successfully implement the project. Broadway is a historically important place. It can be converted only if they could arrange sufficient parking space for customers and shopkeepers. The proposed multilevel parking in the area has remained on paper. How can they start a nightlife in Broadway if they are unable to sort out such an issue? Moreover, the Corporation and the Mayor are not in the least bothered about developing the city," said K J Antony, Opposition Leader.

Around `1.6 crore had been earmarked by the civic body for the iconic street's proposed renovation. " It was nearly two years ago the city was included under the Centre's Smart Cities Mission and interestingly Broadway is included under the project. But what development have they ensured in the interim? The issue is more about lethargic attitude than funding, " he said. Kochi's inclusion under the Smart Cities Mission triggered confusion and it is also being cited as a major reason for the delay.

"As part of the beautification and nightlife project, we have carried out numerous works along the street. During the period, a blueprint of the new project proposed to be implemented under the Smart Cities Mission was drawn up. Since the area also comes under the mission, we don't want to spend a hefty amount. It was a good proposal mooted under the Mission project. But no progress has been achieved on this front so far," V A Yousaf, Chamber of Commerce president.

He said some of the traders had refused to cooperate with the project."Parking is a major issue. A section of the shop owners is not backing the efforts for setting up a parking bay adjacent to the Broadway. The indifference also poses a problem for implementing the nightlife project, " he said.The civic body's disinterest has also impacted the project's implementation at Marine Drive, Subash Park, Durbar Hall ground which shut down as early as by 9 pm.

Meanwhile, Mayor Soumini Jain passed the buck to the traders. "Even the traders have a difference of opinion regarding the night shopping at Broadway. Since more workforce is required for the night shopping, the traders are still confused about implementing it. Transportation is also a major issue for customers. It can be implemented only with the support of the traders, private bus association and the public. However, we have not dropped the project. Within two years Broadway will get a new look," said Soumini Jain.