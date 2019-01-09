Home Cities Kochi

No shortcuts to success

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Often we find ourselves a little lost if someone throws in an abbreviation at a meeting. Besides the usual designation abbreviations, there are a few other terms that businessmen use in a meeting which you might like to be acquainted with. Here they are:
LC: Letter of credit is a letter from a bank guaranteeing that a buyer's payment to a seller will be received on time and for the correct amount. 

DCF: Abbreviation for discounted cash flow analysis, a method used to value a project, company, or financial asset.

TMT: You might come across this term in marketing meets. It expands to technology, media and telecoms
FX: An abbreviation for foreign exchange market. It is an important abbrev to know for those trading abroad.  
MOU: Memorandum of understanding is a convergence agreement between two parties.

