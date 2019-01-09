Home Cities Kochi

Piped gas project work yet to start in Corp limits

Published: 09th January 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The much-hyped city piped gas project seems to have hit a roadblock again despite the Corporation Council giving the approval to Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd  (IOAGPL) to dig up the roads. 
While  IOAGPL authorities claim they are yet to receive official communication from the Corporation authorities regarding the approval, the Corporation is of the stance that it is the responsibility of IOAGPL officials to get the permit and start the work. 

According to Mayor Soumini Jain, IOAGPL officials should pay the fee and get the work permit.  "The Council has already given the permission for digging the road in November. Now, it is up to IOAGPL to take the next step," said the Mayor.

However, IOAGPL authorities have a different stance.  "We haven't got any official communication so far. We knew from the newspapers. But, since we have given a written request to the Corporation seeking permission, we need formal reply before starting to dig up roads. We are waiting for it and once we get it, the works will start," he said.

It was in 2016 that IOAGPL authorities approached the Corporation seeking the permission. However, the row over road restoration charges delayed the project. While the project was stalled midway in Kalamassery, IOAGP began work in other municipalities, including Eloor, Thrikkakara, Tripunithura and Maradu. 

So far, registration forms had been distributed in over 60,000 households, including those in Kochi Corporation. Over 20,000 households had responded and the IOAGP plans to provide PNG to at least 8,500 households this year. Meanwhile, the IOAGPL is planning to set up four new CNG pumps at  Thiruvankulam, Karingachira, Chengamanadu and Cheranalloor. 

Many schemes 
According to IOAGPL, there are three schemes for availing gas connections. As per the first one, Rs 5,618 has to be paid initially to set up a connection and for the equipment. 

