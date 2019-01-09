Home Cities Kochi

Pvt establishments function; PSUs, coop sector hit

The 48-hour strike announced by the trade unions against the anti-labour policies of the Central Government did not affect the commercial activities in Ernakulam.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 48-hour strike announced by the trade unions against the anti-labour policies of the Central Government did not affect the commercial activities in Ernakulam. While private establishments functioned without any disruption, functioning of nationalised banks and state-owned groups was partially hit. With main unions of SBI employees staying away from the strike, branches of the SBI functioned normally in the district. Only the cooperative banking sector in the state saw absolute participation of employees, resulting in a total shutdown.

“Around 30,000 employees from the baking sector in Kerala are participating in the strike. Even though various officers’ collectives of nationalised banks have decided to join for work, they have expressed solidarity with the protest,” said C C Johnson, general secretary, All India Bank Employees Association-Kerala. General and life insurance employees joined the strike with most of their offices remaining non-operational across the state.

At the Cochin Port Trust, a minor scuffle was reported when trade unions blocked employees who arrived to report for duty. With the police removing the protesters, CPT reported close to 70 per cent attendance. “All the planned inside-port activities are going on per schedule. However, the lack of transport facilities has affected the overall operations of the port,” said a CPT Spokesperson. Similarly, Cochin Shipyard reported an attendance close to 60 per cent. The Shipyard reported their core activities remained functional. Infopark reported the companies were not affected as more than 70 per cent attendance was recorded on campus.

In the Indian Oil Corporation, a majority of employees reported for work at its facilities across the state, but its LPG bottling operations were hit due to the lack of transport facilities.

