Read your cards for the New Year

Published: 09th January 2019 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 06:47 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Has the last year been a trying year? There are some gloomy days in life when you feel the entire world is conspiring against you. You aren’t an ardent fan of astrology either. But a pinch of positivity doesn’t hurt. That’s where psychological counsellor Greeshma Nataraj’s tarot card reading workshop comes in the picture. 

At the workshop, the concept of tarot card reading will be briefed. “A lot of people in Kochi are not aware of tarot reading. This session is basically to let people know what it is. Even though it is astrology, this can change your perspective towards positivity. You can really use this to help yourself to come out of a problem or disturbance in life,” says Greeshma.

At the session, the participants can ask the counsellor three questions. “I will answer them accordingly. Following this, I will give them a brief reading for the upcoming year. Along with this, there will be a de-stress therapy with the Tibetan Singing Bowls,” she says. Based in Kochi for two years now, the Bengaluru native has been practising tarot card reading for the past 20 years. For more details, contact 8310976087.

