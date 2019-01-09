Home Cities Kochi

The day kites rule the skies

A fortnight after the dawn of the New Year comes Uttarayan, which marks the transition from winter to the beginning of summer.

By Jaya G Nair
KOCHI: A fortnight after the dawn of the New Year comes Uttarayan, which marks the transition from winter to the beginning of summer. It is a day of celebration in many parts of India, as Makar Sankranti or Pongal, depending on whether you are in the north or south. 

It is also the day the skies above Ahmedabad in Gujarat erupt in a riot of colours, as we found out to our greatest joy, on a family visit there some time ago. We reached there the night before expecting people to be behind closed doors and under warm wraps. But the streets were fully lit up even at midnight, shops open bustling with excitement. The sense of expectation and festive spirit in the air were quite palpable.

Our hosts urged us to be ready early the next day. On stepping out of the house, an amazing sight greeted the eyes. The skies were full of kites of different colours, shapes and sizes, flying high in the cool air. Everyone - young or old, feeble or strong - seemed to be out on the streets or atop buildings, busy flying kites. Hailing from Kerala, we were used to celebrating festivals mostly within the four walls of our houses. This was indeed a wonderful and novel experience. 

We were told Uttarayan is celebrated as the kite festival in most parts of north India, and Gujarat could qualify as the capital of the celebration. A celebration for kite makers as much as for kite fliers. The making and selling of kites and other supplies start as early as November. Ahmedabad even hosts an ‘International Kite Festival’ during the days leading to Uttarayan, where master kite makers of many countries showcase their innovative designs. D-day is wholly spent flying kites from dawn to dusk. We saw families on terraces and taking part – either flying kites or enjoying the show. Friends and neighbours were drop in looking for the best place to fly their kites. 

The day also saw the preparation of a lot of special foods. Chikkis - sweets made with peanuts, sesame seeds and jaggery – was served along with laddoos, jamuns and farsans, the crunchy fried savoury snacks eaten with spiced tea. A mindboggling number of varieties of farsans and sweets could be seen stacked in the shops.We soon found that it is not just merrymaking. A war is being waged over the skies. Neighbours and total strangers try to fly their kites to the highest and bring down others’ kites. Battle cries of ‘lapet’ (take back!) pierced the sky at regular intervals. 

Having left our kite-flying days back in our childhood, we had a hard time even getting our kites up. Kite flying is an art of skill we found to our rue, looking at the ease with which even young children got their kites high above in a matter of seconds. By noon, people were easily stepping from one terrace to another. 
The family invited us for lunch and happily served their special food.

The kite-flying continued till sunset. After nightfall, special box-shaped kites illuminated with lanterns kept inside – tukkals - were flown. Oh, it was a sight fit for the gods; the crimson sky dotted with lamps gently floated in the cool night breeze. The day after a festival is the same everywhere. Remains of kites all over the place were seen everywhere. Festivals bring hope too. The tides will turn, and it will be time again for the skies to come alive in a million hues and shapes. The author is an engineer retired from ISRO. The views expressed by the author are her own

