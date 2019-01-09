Three-day conference to begin on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 25th three-day Kerala State Annual Conference of National Neonatology Forum (NNF) will be held from Friday at IMA House, Kochi. The conference will be jointly organised by NNF Ernakulam District Branch and Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) Cochin branch.

The conference will be inaugurated by Dr V P Goswami, national president of NNF. Dr MKC Nair, VC of Kerala University of Health and Allied Sciences, will be honoured on the occasion. The theme of the conference will be ‘Healthy Baby, Brighter Tomorrow’.

Dr R Ramesh Kumar, secretary general of the Central Indian Academy of Pediatrics, will release the souvenir of the conference. Nearly 400 neonatologists from all over south India will take part in the conference. National and international faculty will speak on recent advances in neonatology.

On Saturday, Neonatal Resuscitation Programme will be providing training for budding neonatologists at Medical Trust Hospital. Workshop on various practical aspects of neonatology will take place in Ernakulam Medical Centre, Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Aster Medicity, Lourdes Hospital and Laxmi Hospital on Sunday.