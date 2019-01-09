Home Cities Kochi

Tourism sector remains unaffected

KOCHI: It seems the concerted efforts and campaigns by various tourism organisations and other stakeholders are bearing fruits as the sector remained unaffected on the first day of the nationwide strike called by various trade unions. The stakeholders were elated as tourist movement and other related activities were uninterrupted on the strike day.

Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) Kerala Chapter chairman Paulose Mathew said unlike in the past, this time the strike did not affect the tourist movement in the state. People could go ahead with their plans as the tourist destinations functioned as usual and fuel stations and shops remained open.
“All the tourist destinations, including the places managed by government agencies remained opened. Tourists, including foreigners, who were in Kochi could travel to Munnar, Alappuzha, Thekkady, Athirappilly and other tourist destinations without any strike-related hindrances,” he said.

At Kalamassery, a tourist vehicle proceeding to Munnar was stopped by the protestors. However, the police intervened and released the vehicle. “The government should introduce a Bill, making the organisers of hartal and strikes liable to pay compensation for the damage and destruction caused on those days.,” he said.

Abraham George, convenor of Kerala Tourism Task Force (KTTF) which comprises 28 tourism-related organisations campaigning against hartal, said: “In some places, vehicles were stopped. But, they were released following the intervention of authorities.”

