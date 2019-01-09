Yes, we opened ’em 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second day of the hartal saw life slowly but steadily hobbling across the city. With additional shops opening shutters and autorickshaws back on roads, 2019 is inching towards gaining the 'anti-hartal year' tag. Yet, for years, a hartal translated into a laid-back day to the common Malayali. People refuse to leave their homes under the assumption of shops being shut. Such conclusions have led to losses in business.

One of Kochi's bustling market streets, Broadway, saw all shops open. Albeit, customers were sparse. "My shop was open on both days. But, I barely saw any people. Shopkeepers like us can't afford to close our shops, even on a hartal. Most shops here are on a daily rent basis. The rent must be considered, the interest and loans from the bank is another factor, plus the salary required to pay employees. There is more than 50 per cent loss but the other aspects make us want to continue our trade," said Santosh, owner of Cheruvathoor Stores, Broadway.

Despite the inadequate number of customers, traders feel the second day was better. "We have more people coming in today. Kerala saw quite many strikes this year and the loss incurred is much. Therefore, we decided to remain open. The Merchants' Union assured protection along with complete support of the government. The issue we face is no sales during strikes. The lack of public transport can be blamed," said Johny, manager of AC Traders. He also added that the hartal did not incite any gain.

Along with shops, eateries encountered loss in business. "We have suffered setbacks during the hartal. There was a loss of about 70 per cent. Nevertheless, it was slightly favourable on the second day." said the manager of The Oven at Menaka.

Auto drivers who sat home the first day, shifted gears on the second day. "Commuters were less but it's hard to eke a living sitting at home. We've to earn our livelihood. I'm part of a trade union and technically supposed to partake in the strike. But I don't have a choice, I need money," said an auto driver.

Official authorities see the unfolding of events as a revolution in the history of Kerala. "The lack of business on a hartal day must not be considered as a loss. It's the mindset of the people that needs to change. The first hartal of the year saw 64 shops in Broadway open. The third day saw more than 100 shops open," said M C K Jaleel, the state joint secretary of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi. "A shop that earns Rs 50,000 on a normal day might receive just Rs 15,000 on a hartal day. But that should not deter us. We are slowly getting there. After ten hartals, we can see more people on the streets, accessing shops," he continued.

V Venugopal, president of the Cochin Chamber of Commerce resonated the same. He, however, feels that public transport plays a major role. "Without proper transport, there would not be an inflow of customers. Also, this is the first time shops are open across the city. It's completely new to residents here and they aren't aware. Last year there were 97 hartals. “Businessmen have faced incurable losses. One has the right to call a hartal but others have the freedom to earn their livelihood, to continue with their lives," he said.

a revolution

"The lack of business must not be seen as a loss. The mindset of people needs to change. The first hartal of the year saw 64 shops in Broadway open. The third day saw more than 100 shops open," said M C K Jaleel, the state joint secretary of KVVES.