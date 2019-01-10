Kochi Metro police station to be opened on February 10

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s official. A separate police station for handling law and order issues related to Kochi Metro will start functioning from February 10. Though the plan was mooted one-and-a-half years ago, the launch of the facility was delayed several times.

KMRL Managing Director A P M Mohammed Haneesh told Express Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the station. It will be based at a renovated 2,500-sqft building near CUSAT Metro station.

The project was mooted in 2017 and the renovation of the building was completed in two months. However, the inauguration was inordinately delayed owing to several reasons.The Metro Rail Police will have 29 posts, including a Circle Inspector and two Sub Inspectors.

The personnel will have a separate uniform and will have jurisdiction over the entire Metro stations, track and trains on the Aluva-Pettah stretch besides Muttom yard. As many as 13 members of the force will be women. It is learned a woman officer in the rank of CI will also be posted.