Molestation bid: Police deny laxity in investigation

The Fort Kochi police are on the look out for the miscreant who allegedly harassed a young girl at Fort Kochi on Sunday.

Published: 10th January 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 06:52 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Fort Kochi police are on the look out for the miscreant who allegedly harassed a young girl at Fort Kochi on Sunday. Meanwhile, the victim’s father lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accusing cops of laxity in conducting the probe. However, officers said an FIR was registered on the same day as the complaint was lodged.

“We don’t know what prompted the charge of laxity. But as per the complaint a man riding a motorcycle held the girl’s waist. It is yet to be ascertained whether it was an attempt to snatch her bag or molestation,” said a senior police officer. He said the only description of the culprit was that he was wearing a black T-shirt.

“We don’t know the type of motorbike or its registration number. A bike was seen in the  footage from a CCTV camera, mounted 150 m from the spot. However, we are crosschecking whether it is indeed the same person,” said the officer. The police also sought permission of two nearby households with CCTV surveillance to double check the footage. However, none of these cameras is located near the crime scene. Hence, it will be difficult to trace the culprit, according to the officers.

