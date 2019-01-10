Periyar bathing ghats get facelift

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Plan at Earth’, a voluntary organisation, has given a facelift to the bathing ghats near Aluva Krishna temple. Following the floods of August 2018, the bathing ghats along the Periyar were covered with layers of silt rendering it unsuitable for bathing.

“Plan at Earth with the help from SP Global Foundation took up the task of rejuvenating this ghat. Workers were hired to manually remove tonnes of silt and litter,” said Lincy, a representative of the association.

The steps leading to the river were washed and painted by the student volunteers from the Department of MBA from Toc H Arakunnam. Vertical gardens were also made.