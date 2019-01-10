Home Cities Kochi

Periyar bathing ghats get facelift

The steps leading to the river were washed and painted by the student volunteers from the Department of MBA from Toc H Arakunnam. Vertical gardens were also made.

Published: 10th January 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Plan at Earth’, a voluntary organisation, has given a facelift to the bathing ghats near Aluva Krishna temple. Following the floods of August 2018, the bathing ghats along the Periyar were covered with layers of silt rendering it unsuitable for bathing.

“Plan at Earth with the help from SP Global Foundation took up the task of rejuvenating this ghat. Workers were hired to manually remove  tonnes of silt and litter,” said Lincy, a representative of the association.

Plan at Earth

