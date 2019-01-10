Private institutions unaffected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second day of the 48 hour-long trade union-sponsored national strike on Wednesday partially affected the functioning of the banking sector and state-run institutions while the private institutions remained largely unaffected. Operations of all nationalised and state cooperative banks were affected, with SBI proving the lone exception to this.

The Cochin Port Trust (CPT) reported no untoward incidents relating to trade union activists blocking employees. Moreover, the CPT recorded 83 per cent attendance, with all in-port activities going on as per schedule.

“Cruise ship M V Costa Neo Rivera with 1,138 passengers on board and a 560-member crew docked at the CPT on Wednesday. Necessary transport facilities were arranged for all the tourists as per their requests,” said the CPT spokesperson.

BPCL said the majority of its officers and technicians reported for duty. Indian Oil Corporation said employees turned up for work at all its facilities. However, its LPG bottling facilities were hit due to non-movement of LPG tankers.

Infopark, Kochi reported 85 per cent attendance. “Since 10 per cent of the 36,000 workforce at Infopark opt for the work from home option, 85 per cent is always considered as full-attendance on the campus,” said the Infopark spokesperson. The Cochin Shipyard Ltd, which witnessed 50 per cent attendance, said its core functions remained unaffected.

CSEZ loss pegged at Rs 500 crore

Kochi: The Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) recorded a dismal 20 per cent attendance since the blockade of its campus coupled with lack of transport facilities kept the majority of the 15,000-strong workforce away from work on Wednesday. “A non-functional day at CSEZ leads to losses worth around I250 crore to the 150 manufacturers and service providers based here,” said K K Pillai, CSEZ Industries’ Association president. The firms operating at the CSEZ export goods & services with a combined annual turnover of I40,000 crore. Pillai said the police were unable to provide necessary protection which will have instilled confidence in employees.