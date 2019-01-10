‘Run Against Drugs’ to be held on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘Run Against Drugs’ Cochin Monsoon Marathon will be held on Saturday as part of the state government’s Drug Resistance Mission. The marathon is being organised by the Excise Department with the help of the district administration and Kochi Corporation.

Along with half marathon (21 km), fun run, short distance run for differently abled people and a special segment for transgenders will be the highlights of the event. The half marathon which will begin from Maharaja’s College Stadium at 5.30 pm on Saturday will proceed to WIllingdon Island and will return to Maharaja’s ground. The fun run will kickstart from Maharaja’s Stadium by 6.30 and will reach Shipyard and return.

The winner of the half marathon in general category will get Rs 50,000. The second and third prize winners will get Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively. In the 35 to 50 category and the 50 years and above category, the first second and third prize winners will get Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. The contestants can register for free in the website www.vimukthimarathon.kerala.gov.in. For details contact 9496081303.