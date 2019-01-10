Kochi: Shops open at Broadway, MG Road

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Unlike on Tuesday, more shops and establishments functioned on the second day of the nationwide strike, on Wednesday. The stir evoked a mixed response in Kochi city, while it hit normal life partially in the rural areas of the district.

KSRTC and private buses, as well as autorickshaws and cabs kept off the roads on the second day. The KSRTC operated only a few Sabarimala special services. Educational institutions remained closed.

Shops were opened in Broadway, Ernakulam Market and MG Road in the city. More shops functioned - over 100 - on Wednesday in Broadway.

Meanwhile, protesters blocked trains at Ernakulam Town and Kalamassery railway stations. As on Tuesday, protesters blocked the Nilambur-bound passenger train at Kalamassery station around 8 am. The service was disrupted for more than half an hour due.

Around a hundred protesters took out a march to Ernakulam Town railway station and blocked the Thirunalveli-Palakkad Palaruvi Express in the morning. The train resumed its service after the police arrested the protesters. A case has been registered in this regard.

No untoward incident was reported on the second day in the district. The Kochi Metro conducted services as usual on the second day of the strike.