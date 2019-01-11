Home Cities Kochi

Animal Husbandry Department to conduct vaccination drive

This will be the 25th phase of vaccination drive named ‘Goraksha’ launched in the state since 2014.

Published: 11th January 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an attempt to prevent a major outbreak of the Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), the Animal Husbandry Department will conduct a vaccination drive in the district from January 14 to 21. This will be the 25th phase of vaccination drive named ‘Goraksha’ launched in the state since 2014.

The campaign will be inaugurated by Tripunithura Municipal Chairperson Chandrika Devi at a function to be held in Tripunithura on January 14. As part of the vaccination drive, around 1.25 lakh animals including cows, buffaloes and pigs will be vaccinated. Special squads comprising around 250 officials, who received training from the department, will visit each house and conduct camps at different parts of the district. To vaccinate `10 will be charged for each animal. The vaccinated animals will be ear tagged.

District Chief Veterinary Officer Sheeba Isaac said FMD is a communicable disease that spreads through air, water and from direct contact. “FMD put a great financial burden on  livestock farmers. The disease reduces milk production and affects the health of the cattle,” she said.

FMD preventive vaccination is given twice a year. Dr Eppan John, senior veterinary surgeon, Kuthattukulam, said some farmers are hesitant to get their animals vaccinated. They believe that FMD still spreads to the vaccinated animal. “There are seven distinct types of viruses that causes FMD. The vaccination can prevent three types. However, vaccination makes a major difference in the spread of the virus. Farmers also believe that the milk production will be low for some days after vaccination is taken. However, in the long term the vaccination will prevent greater financial loss for the farmers,” he said. According to him, in foreign countries culling method is preferred to control the spread of FMD. “However, in a country like India, culling cannot be considered. Hence vaccination is the only method to control FMD,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Animal Husbandry Department Goraksha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp