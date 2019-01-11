Belting out 3,000 years of music expression

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A concert will be organised by ‘Asime Ensemble’, entrancing the audience through the brief history of music and 3,000 years of music expression. The fourteen-member team including guest artists, madrigalists from Bengaluru, Kazakhstan and Russia will be performing at Bharat Bhavan, Thycaud on January 13 at 7.30 pm.

“The concert will dawn with the welcome song, ‘Agni Meele Purohitam’ the first sloka from Rigveda. We have four male singers, four female vocalists and flute, violin, guitar, cello players and a choir conductor named Olga from Trivandrum Academy of Western Music to add more colour to the event,” said Gokul VB, a tenor vocalist.



The first half of the event will tour through ancient music, highlighting the musical heritage of mankind from the beginning, including Vedic chants. Later, the earliest noted songs of ancient Greece dated 200 BC on to Gregorian chant and Organum from the first millennium AD will be performed. A medieval Travancore song of the 12th-13th century, from the English Renaissance, a number of sacred and secular works of 16th-17th Renaissance and the first half would end by songs from the Baroque period, culminating in a chorale by J S Bach.

The second half comprises compositions written for Asima by Devissaro, a Thiruvananthapuram based Australian composer. It will also include, a premiere of a choral setting of ‘Puranamadah, puranamidam’, Isha Upanishad Sloka along with a range of other choral works.