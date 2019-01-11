Kochi Corporation: Health chairperson faces no-trust motion

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting the UDF in Kochi Corporation in troubled waters, the LDF members on Thursday brought out a no-confidence motion against its Health Standing Committee chairperson V K Minimol.

According to the LDF councillors, the alleged failure of the chairperson in waste management issues of Kochi forced them to initiate a no-confidence motion. As per the information, five out of nine health standing committee members have submitted a request before District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla for initiating a no-confidence motion against the health standing committee chairperson. Based on the request the Collector will convene a meeting with the councillors

“Though the health standing committee and the Corporation announced a slew of projects, most of them were non-starters,” said leader of the Opposition K J Antony.“Even after imposing the plastic ban, it is still available in the market and the Corporation is turning a blind eye to it. Though the cleaning drive has to be done on a timely basis, the health standing chairperson took a lethargic attitude and that resulted in the spurt in mosquito menace in the city. Even though we have brought the sad state of Brahmapuram before the council, the Corporation turned a blind eye to it. Even after the fire broke out at the plant, they have not initiated any steps,” said K J Antony, Opposition Leader.

If the LDF manages to win the no-confidence motion, the UDF would lose its chairperson candidate and that will gradually affect the administration of the city. “Based on the request, a discussion would be carried out on January 28.If it does not come well, we will go for voting,” said Safirulla when asked about the further steps in this regard.

Meanwhile, the LDF is also planning to come out with a similar measure against other standing committee chairpersons such as Development Committee, Work Committee and Town Planning Committee. Though Express tried to contact the Mayor and Health Standing Committee chairperson, they were unavailable for comments.

Kumbalam panchayat president voted out

Meanwhile, the LDF voted out UDF’s Kumbalam panchayat president Sherly George with the support of other councillors, including the BJP and the UDF. In the 18-member council the UDF had a majority of 2 members. But the LDF gained the support of a BJP councillor, a UDF councillor and an LDF rebel candidate.