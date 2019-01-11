Kerala High Court notice to sixth accused in Abhimanyu murder case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued a notice to P M Rajeeb of Nettur, the sixth accused in the Abhimanyu murder case, on a petition filed by the state government seeking to cancel the bail granted to him by the Ernakulam Sessions Court. The Sessions court had granted bail to Rajeeb on December 15.

In the petition, the government said the bail order of the Sessions court was not legally maintainable as the court failed to assess properly the essence of section 149 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the common intention and criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused and his active involvement in the crime.