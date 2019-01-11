Helping kids take a sweet ride to world of knowledge

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Education was supposed to be a process of facilitating learning, or the acquisition of knowledge, skills, values, beliefs, and habits via methods that include storytelling, discussion, teaching, training, and directed research. However, in the long run, it got reduced to just being something which was a path towards achieving top scores, ranks and good jobs.

Sanoj Salam and Prasanth Pillai, the founders

of Toffee Ride

The realisation made two young men Prasanth Pillai and Sanoj Salam to come up with an app that caters to the educational needs of kindergarten students. According to Prasanth, co-founder, Toffee Ride, there is a saying in Malayalam that fertilising an already ripe crop is not a viable option.

"The plant should be nurtured right from a tender age in order to get a good harvest. The same applies in the case of education. Only if a strong foundation is laid will a child be able to climb the ladder to success," he said.

The development that is aimed by Toffee Ride is a holistic one. "Learning is not complete if it is not comprehensive," said Prasanth. "Our programmes are composed of a wide variety of educational games, puzzles, stories and learning activities. It also includes concept lessons mapped to the child’s syllabus and grade. Each concept is presented in multiple ways to ensure the child grasps it completely."

The courses are designed to ensure a personalised learning experience by tracking the performance of the child on a continuous basis, said Prasanth. "One uniqueness of the app is that it has an inbuilt AI programme that identifies the progress of the child and then changes the course design according to the capability of the learner," he said.

The inbuilt teaching capabilities also ensure that the child gets exposed to a wide variety of topics with an added focus on areas requiring further improvement. "We provide an intuitive user experience to children using verbal instructions, images, and text. We leave no stone unturned to ensure that the kid is appreciated for every single activity he completes in Toffee Ride. The surprise game packages are arranged to inspire children to take the ride," he said.

The app has been bought by over 2,000. Prasanth said the course fee is Rs 10,000 per annum. "However, the company is presently giving the app at a reduced rate of Rs 3,000. The app has been up and running for the past two months though we launched it six months ago," he said.