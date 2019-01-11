Home Cities Kochi

Mysuru-based gamer has 50,000+ hours of play time

Ever since he was six years old, Mysuru-based gamer Arvind Mahesh has loved to play videogames, and has played for over 50,000 hours till date.

Published: 11th January 2019 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

By  Karthik K K
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since he was six years old, Mysuru-based gamer Arvind Mahesh has loved to play videogames, and has played for over 50,000 hours till date. The mechanical engineering student from the National Institute of Engineering began gaming with his father on an old Nintendo console that had to be connected to a television, and his old PC still contains a lot of flash games that he used to play.

“I used to go to this small place near my dad’s clinic which sold gaming CDs and I usually burned them on my own CDs. I still have a collection of about 200 CDs and DVDs of games. I did not stick to one game when I was younger and played anything and everything. I was usually quite good at most games.”

When he was in class 11, he was introduced to Dota 2. “I got pretty addicted to playing the game and wanted to get better at it. I also played Counterstrike: Global Offensive,” said the 21-year-old.Arvind used to spend almost all his time gaming, sometimes staying awake till 2 am. He said, “I have played many games, of which the most significant are FPS games like Battlefield and Counterstrike, which I would have played for about 10,000 hours cumulatively, and Dota 2, which I have played for 4,000 hours.”

“I like all the games which have a competitive feel and a blooming e-sports community. I still dream to be in a professional team representing my country in any one of these three games on day,” he said. He owns a Play Station 2 and has spent around `1.5 lakh on building his personal computer.  Like most of his age, Arvind often visited a lot of cyber cafes in Mysuru to play with his friends.

He likens their gaming sessions to party without alcohol but with all the fun. “I was an extreme introvert. Gaming actually helped me make friends in college. We found each other and connected with each other through games, and till this day we still remain close by playing games in our free time.

Gaming really has helped my social life,” he said. Arvind said gaming has helped him escape reality, which can sometimes be harsh and unforgiving, into a world where he was free to do anything.“People can make a living out of gaming. But the reality in our country is harsh, so as long as we have an educational qualification in a backup field, we can always follow our passion,” said Arvind.

