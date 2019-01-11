Rajagiri Kindergarten silver jubilee finale today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The grand finale of the Rajagiri Kindergarten silver jubilee will be held on Friday. The event will be inaugurated by Justice K Abraham Mathew at a function to be presided over by Rev Dr Jose Kuriedath, CMI, provincial and manager, SH Province.

A P M Mohammed Hanish, MD, Kochi Metro, and V R Rajendran, principal, Kozhikode Medical College, will offer felicitations. Singer Shan Rehman and cine star Aparna Balamurali will be present.On Saturday, Governor P Sathasivam will inaugurate the grand finale of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Rajagiri Public School which began in June. Rev Jose, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan; K V Thomas MP; retired Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph; V K Ebrahim Kunju MLA; Rukhia Jamal, municipal chairperson will offer felicitations. Cine star Tovino will be the celebrity guest.