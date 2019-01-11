Home Cities Kochi

Rolling on to the stage with vigour

Many people don't survive adversities but some rise above them.

Published: 11th January 2019 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

A rehearsal session in progress

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Many people don't survive adversities but some rise above them. Proving that their impediments cannot stop them from enjoying life, a group of differently-abled actors are set to get on stage, probably for the first time in the state.It all started when N M Rajesh, secretary, Suvarna Theatres, Perumbavoor, came across a karaoke group 'Thanal- Freedom on Wheels' which had artists in a wheelchair. Why not stage a play, thought Rajesh. He says it was not sympathy but their determination, discipline and energy that prompted him to think on that lines. 

With the group's permission, Rajesh along with president  K K Gopalakrishnan held talks with Sarath, the leader of Thanal. The idea gained momentum as all the nine members of the group agreed. Support came from Suvarna Committee member  Dr Benoy Peter and CMID director and Cochin Shipyard project officer Yusuf A K.

The play titled 'Chaya' is written, scripted and directed by  V T Ratheesh, joint secretary, Suvarna. "The play will be a reality, courtesy the dedication Thanal showed towards the art. They controlled their acts with great discipline. Working with them has helped me gain a fresh experience," said V T Satish. 

Overcoming odds
The movements were also adjusted to suit the wheelchair-bound actors which would ensure a new visual experience for the viewers. However, not without hurdles. The biggest hindrance was setting up a rehearsal camp. Finding an auditorium or hall that suited the needs of differently abled was difficult. Finally, they found one in Samridhi Auditorium at Vengola.

With the permission of Fr Jose, a one-month long camp began in the auditorium, its atmosphere helping the actors a lot. Sarath Padippura. Martin Nettoor, Anju Rani, Dhanya Gopinath, Shanu Navas, Sunil Muvattupuzha, Renjith Piravom, Saji Vagamon and Unni Max are the actors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp