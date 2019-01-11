Rolling on to the stage with vigour

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Many people don't survive adversities but some rise above them. Proving that their impediments cannot stop them from enjoying life, a group of differently-abled actors are set to get on stage, probably for the first time in the state.It all started when N M Rajesh, secretary, Suvarna Theatres, Perumbavoor, came across a karaoke group 'Thanal- Freedom on Wheels' which had artists in a wheelchair. Why not stage a play, thought Rajesh. He says it was not sympathy but their determination, discipline and energy that prompted him to think on that lines.

With the group's permission, Rajesh along with president K K Gopalakrishnan held talks with Sarath, the leader of Thanal. The idea gained momentum as all the nine members of the group agreed. Support came from Suvarna Committee member Dr Benoy Peter and CMID director and Cochin Shipyard project officer Yusuf A K.

The play titled 'Chaya' is written, scripted and directed by V T Ratheesh, joint secretary, Suvarna. "The play will be a reality, courtesy the dedication Thanal showed towards the art. They controlled their acts with great discipline. Working with them has helped me gain a fresh experience," said V T Satish.

Overcoming odds

The movements were also adjusted to suit the wheelchair-bound actors which would ensure a new visual experience for the viewers. However, not without hurdles. The biggest hindrance was setting up a rehearsal camp. Finding an auditorium or hall that suited the needs of differently abled was difficult. Finally, they found one in Samridhi Auditorium at Vengola.

With the permission of Fr Jose, a one-month long camp began in the auditorium, its atmosphere helping the actors a lot. Sarath Padippura. Martin Nettoor, Anju Rani, Dhanya Gopinath, Shanu Navas, Sunil Muvattupuzha, Renjith Piravom, Saji Vagamon and Unni Max are the actors.