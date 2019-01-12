Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Body of foreign national cremated

William Rube, 81, of the UK who visited Kochi to celebrate New Year along with his daughter died due to cardiac arrest.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Finally, the Kochi Corporation, which faced public ire over the delay in cremating the body of a foreign national, heaved a sigh of relief with the authorities holding the cremation at a public crematorium on Friday, 10 days after the death of the person.

The issue started when the family members of Rube who came all the way from London approached the public crematorium at Fort Kochi. But the caretaker turned down their request as they didn’t possess the letter of the Corporation.

Though the Corporation had given permission to cremate the body at Fort Kochi crematorium on January 9, no one turned up at the office owing to the national strike as the councillor’s nod was required for the same.

Even the councillor turned down their request.However, the issue was solved and the body was cremated after the District Collector issued a directive to the Kochi Corporation to provide all the facilities to cremate the body.

Kochi Corporation

