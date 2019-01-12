Day after no-confidence, UDF faces another jolt from within own camp

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after the UDF-led leadership of the Kochi Corporation faced a jolt with the LDF initiating a no-confidence motion against Health Standing Committee chairperson V K Minimol, the civic body took another hit on Friday from its own camp.

As per the information from a top source in the Kochi Corporation, Shiny Mathew, Town Planning Committee chairperson has expressed her willingness to resign from the post. It is learnt she has submitted a letter in this regard to the DCC president and the A-group leadership in protest against the party’s failure to follow the seat-sharing agreement.

It is learnt Shiny submitted her resignation from the post to give way to senior councillor Delina Pinheiro as the next Town Planning Committee chairperson. “As per the earlier agreement within the party, the seats have to be shared between the ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups after 2.5 years of civic administration. But the Mayor and other chairpersons retained the posts without heeding the agreement. The leadership had already reached a consensus to give away the Town Planning Committee to senior councillor Delina. Shiny expressed her willingness to resign based on the agreement,” said the source.

It is learnt the sudden move from the chairperson has created an upset in the UDF camp as they are yet to recover from the shock of the no-confidence motion on Thursday. “The factional feud in the Congress party has brought the civic administration to a standstill in the Kochi Corporation. We are also planning to initiate no-confidence motions against the Works and Development Standing Committee,” said Opposition leader K J Antony.

However, Shiny did not comment on her alleged resignation letter to the DCC president and other top leaders. “I don’t want to comment on it. You have to crosscheck the information with Congress party leaders,” she said. However, Deputy Mayor and DCC president T J Vinodh said no resignation letter has been received from the chairperson. “I am not in Kochi. I have not received any letter in this regard,” he said.