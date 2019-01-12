Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Public Transport Day on Monday

The January edition of the Kochi Public Transport Day (KPTD) will be held at St Teresa’s College on Monday.

Published: 12th January 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi metro (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The January edition of the Kochi Public Transport Day (KPTD) will be held at St Teresa’s College on Monday. The event, aimed at promoting use of public transport in the city, is being organised by Centre of Public Policy Research (CPPR), a Kochi-based research organisation, in association with the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL).

The event will be held in collaboration with Department of Economics, St Teresa’s College, at the Platinum Jubilee Auditorium. KMRL senior DGM Adarsh Kumar will deliver the keynote address. Sajimol Augustine M, principal, St Teresa’s College, Sr Vinitha and CPPR chairman D Dhanuraj will speak. The students will also administer an oath to promote the use of public transport. The NSS team of the college will be present at the event.

KPTD is a year-long campaign initiated by CPPR to create awareness on and promote the use of public transport in the city. The initiative’s objective is to transform Kochi into a city having effective, efficient and affordable public transport system. As part of KPTD, various issues faced by the public transport system in Kochi are being discussed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Public Transport KPTD Kochi Metro

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • nml
    I hope the sangatakar and guests on the dais arrive by public transport as well :)
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp