Kochi Public Transport Day on Monday

KOCHI: The January edition of the Kochi Public Transport Day (KPTD) will be held at St Teresa’s College on Monday. The event, aimed at promoting use of public transport in the city, is being organised by Centre of Public Policy Research (CPPR), a Kochi-based research organisation, in association with the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL).

The event will be held in collaboration with Department of Economics, St Teresa’s College, at the Platinum Jubilee Auditorium. KMRL senior DGM Adarsh Kumar will deliver the keynote address. Sajimol Augustine M, principal, St Teresa’s College, Sr Vinitha and CPPR chairman D Dhanuraj will speak. The students will also administer an oath to promote the use of public transport. The NSS team of the college will be present at the event.

KPTD is a year-long campaign initiated by CPPR to create awareness on and promote the use of public transport in the city. The initiative’s objective is to transform Kochi into a city having effective, efficient and affordable public transport system. As part of KPTD, various issues faced by the public transport system in Kochi are being discussed.