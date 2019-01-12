Socio-economic survey begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 77th round of the socio-economic survey was launched in Ernakulam last week. Conducted by the Economic and Statistics Department, the survey will cover selected wards from urban and rural areas. A total of 152 wards have already been identified in the state for the survey.

The data on various categories, including land under possession, cattle, wealth, liabilities, deposits, education, health, family expenses, labour, unemployment, knowledge on latest agriculture techniques and entrepreneurial units, will be collected.

After the assessment, the data will be submitted to the state and Centre, which will help in planning, policy decisions and project implementation.

The officials with expertise and knowledge on socioeconomic conditions will carry out the survey and information gathering, said deputy director Sincy Mol.“The data collected from families and individuals will be kept confidential,” she said.