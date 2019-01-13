Kochi: Two held with ganja worth Rs 2 lakh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Perumbavoor police on Saturday arrested two migrant labourers with 7.5 kg of ganja worth around Rs 2 lakh in the open market. Thoofan Naik, 36, and Khalia, 26, both from Odisha, are the arrested. Officers said Naik, who had been allegedly involved in ganja peddling for the last one decade, confessed to have smuggled around 500 kg of the narcotic to the state.

“His clientele mainly includes migrant labourers. The duo smuggled the ganja, concealed in specially wrapped parcels, via trains,” said an officer.Enforcement has helped to bring down drug abuse in Perumbavoor which has a high migrant worker population. In 2018, 175 persons were arrested in 125 narcotic cases. During this period, more than 10 kg of ganja, two kg of hashish oil, 20 gm of brown sugar and banned tobacco products worth Rs 2 lakh were seized.