Cath Lab to be open from today

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate Catheterisation Laboratory at Ernakulam Medical College on Sunday. He will also lay the foundation of the super speciality block. Health Minister K K Shailaja will also attend the event.

The construction of cardiothoracic surgery wing is currently on. Cardio treatments including angioplasty, angiogram and pacemaker installation will be provided free of cost for economically backwards patients. APL patients will only have to spend `10,000 for the treatment that costs over `1 lakh in private hospitals. Equipment for the cath lab was purchased for `5.34 crore.

Coronary Care Unit (CCU) was constructed for `64 lakh and `1.33 crore was spent to buy equipment for CCU. Around 15-30 patients on daily basis will be tested at the cath lab.